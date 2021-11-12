The Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce announced November 10 the winners of its 2020-2021 Business and Community Awards, a program that recognizes the contributions made by businesses and individuals in building a stronger LGBTQ and allied business and professional community.

The Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce announced November 10 the winners of its 2020-2021 Business and Community Awards, a program that recognizes the contributions made by businesses and individuals in building a stronger LGBTQ and allied business and professional community.

Last year the annual event was cancelled because of the global pandemic, so the chamber will honor both 2020 and 2021 recipients at this year’s presentation

“We are excited to recognize [the] award recipients,” says Chamber Vice Chair Tiffany Keaton. ”Each have clearly demonstrated their unrelenting commitment to marketplace and workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Award Recipients for 2020-2021

● Corporate Partner of the Year: TIAA | Novant Health

● Excellence in Supplier Diversity: Sonoco | PGA

● LGBT+ Business of the Year: Miles Enterprise Solutions | Simmons, Small & Associates

● Allied Business of the Year: Precision Chiropractic | Papi’s Puerto Rican Cuisine

● Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year: Zaddy Solutions | Evolution Aura

● LGBT+ Professional of the Year: Vinnie Morris | Eric Norman

● Non-Profit of the Year: Hearts Beat as One Foundation | Dudley’s Place

● Engagement Award (BRG/ERG/DEI): T-Mobile

● Teresa L. Davis Legacy Award: Tina White | Debbie Warren

● Donaldson J. King Impact Award: Quin Williams | Jason Boone

● Advancing Equity Award: Charlotte City Council | Mecklenburg Board of Commissioners

● Excellence in Intersectional Education: Gantt Center

● Special Honors: Charlotte Business Resources | Foundation for the Carolinas

“The past two years have been unprecedented for small businesses, corporations, and non-profits,” says Chamber President and CEO Chad Turner. “The resiliency for our members and partners has been amazing and we want to recognize that and celebrate with them as we continue to move into 2022. These award recipients embody the strength of our business and professional community, and each recipient has a role to play as we thrive together.”

The awards will be presented at the Annual Awards Luncheon & Holiday Soiree, hosted by the Gantt Center, on Tuesday, December 14. The public is invited to attend. In addition to the awards ceremony, the Chamber will also announce the newly elected board members and officers and lay out their initiatives for the coming year. For more details and ticket purchased info, go here.