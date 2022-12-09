In 1983, a group called the Queen City Quordinators started publishing a small, monthly newsletter named “Q-Notes” to serve the Charlotte LGBTQ community. The newsletter only ran for a short time, however, with a new board of directors we soon brought Q-Notes back and it was reborn as a print newspaper with its first issue published in June 1986. I will never forget the excitement of that first issue.



Today, Qnotes and QnotesCarolinas.com is the only surviving LGBTQ news organization in the Carolinas. With a biweekly print edition and robust online presence, we are your source for LGBTQ local news, voices and community.



We know readers like you understand the importance of this work. We need your help more than ever to serve the local LGBTQ community and create a welcoming space to connect and share our unique and diverse stories.

Since the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020 over 360 newspapers have closed in the United States. We are still here serving our community.

I’m asking for your support to raise $10,000 for the Carolinas LGBTQ Journalism Fund, a project Qnotes launched in 2021 to protect LGBTQ representation in the local news ecosystem and create a center for the community where our stories are celebrated.

This includes the following initiatives:



Solutions Journalism – As an LGBTQ news organization, service to the community is above all else. Our most recent project “OUTlook: Finding solutions for labor and workplace equality” is just one example of how our reporters are investigating solutions to the challenges that LGBTQ people face.



Arts & Culture– The LGBTQ community is vibrant. Our dedicated reporting covers the music, the film, the local artists and more that showcase queer culture in our communities.



Democracy– Voting is key to securing our freedoms. Qnotes provides the information you need to participate in our democracy and over the course of two years, will further examine how our rights are at risk as we head to 2024.



Qnotes Connect – Launching in 2023, this series of programs and events will build stronger connections between our journalists and the community and are designed to center the voices of LGBTQ residents in all of our work. We’ll be announcing our kick-off event in January soon.

This holiday season, there are many worthy recipients of your support. I hope you will join me in supporting the paper. With a history that dates back nearly four decades, Qnotes is the only news source in Charlotte that is written by and for the LGBTQ community.

There are many ways to give:

1. Through a partnership with Local Media Foundation*, you can make a one-time tax-deductible contribution at givebutter.com/qnotescarolinas. Your support directly benefits the Carolinas LGBTQ Journalism Fund program and protects LGBTQ representation in local news.

2. Become a monthly supporter at qnotescarolinas.com/support-our-publication. Supporting monthly will make you a “Local News Team” Member. Give what you can. It is a great way to ensure that you’re helping keep local community-based LGBTQ journalism alive.

3. Encourage others to give by sharing this information with your friends, coworkers, family, and more. Just $5.00 a month from 100 people equals $500 and will cover the cost to produce two articles in the paper. Encouraging support also lets others in our community know why our visibility and representation in media matter so much – especially at this time.

Every gift matters. Whether you can give $1 a month or make a contribution of $500 or $1,000, you join a small group of local citizens who have said that local LGBTQ journalism is important.

Let’s do something big together!

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by Local Media Foundation (LMF), a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with Local Media Association. The purpose of the program is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects that focus on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.