Equality Champion, Sports Icon, the first female athlete to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom and Long Beach, California native Billie Jean King joined the team captains of the California School For The Deaf-Riverside Cubs, members of the High School Girls Flag League Of Champions and girls youth tackle football players from the Inglewood Chargers and the Watts Rams for this year’s coin toss Super Bowl LVI Sunday, February 13.

The Honorary Captains are utilizing their passion for sport to encourage a crucial conversation – to continue to ensure equitable opportunities and inclusion are present to all athletes across all sports. Title IX was enacted in 1972, as part of the Education Amendments which, for the first time, provided equal funding for men and women at high schools, colleges and universities that received federal funding.

“It is an honor to stand with these outstanding student athletes and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX on one of the world’s biggest stages,” said Billie Jean King. “It’s hard to understand inclusion until you have been excluded, and I am proud to be part of this year’s Super Bowl Coin Toss and the NFL’s commitment to bring us together and make us stronger.”

Before the Honorary Captains stepped onto the field, King delivered a special tribute to the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the impact made on the landscape of education and sport.

“Billie Jean King is a trailblazer who set in motion transcendent changes that led to the betterment of sports and society,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Her inspiring drive for gender equality and equal access to opportunity has benefited generations, and her legacy continues through the football players that [played] Sunday, proving that football is truly for everyone.”

So excited and privileged to announce that I will be an Honorary Coin Toss Captain at the #SuperBowl on Sunday.



