LGBTQ ally and national treasure Betty White will turn 100 January 17, and she’s planning a birthday bash for the ages.

The elderly actress has severely cut back on her public appearances over the last few years despite having a career renaissance in the 2010s with the series “Hot in Clevelend.”

While fans of the TV series “Golden Girls” are planning a convention for April, White’s birthday party may be their last chance to see the beloved actress. A spokesperson said she will not be able to attend the convention due to her age, saying, “At 99 and about to be 100, Betty no longer travels by air.”

But her devotees can party with White on January 17 in 900 theaters around the nation for a one-night-only event.

“Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration” will feature a look at White’s life and career. Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendie Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt will appear.

“Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be great,” White said in an invitation to fans.

“We didn’t want this day to pass without bringing together all the people that love her, from her co-stars and friends to her many millions of fans of all ages, to celebrate her 100th birthday with an entertaining and loving look at what makes Betty a national treasure,” filmmaker Steve Boettcher said.

White is a longtime LGBTQ ally and animal rights activist. In 2010, she announced her support for same-sex marriage.

“I don’t care who anybody sleeps with,” White told Parade magazine.

“If a couple has been together all that time – and there are gay relationships that are more solid than some heterosexual ones – I think it’s fine if they want to get married. I don’t know how people can get so anti-something. Mind your own business, take care of your affairs, and don’t worry about other people so much.”

This article appears courtesy QNotes’ media partner LGBTQNation.com.