Get ready for a fabulous time at 2 p.m. on October 21 when Asheville Drag Brunch presents Katarina’s Saturday Cabaret, the first and only Saturday drag brunch in Asheville. The event, to be held at Banks Ave. Bar, is set to be a brunch extravaganza including admission, a meal fit for a queen and a professional drag show. The event is catered to all individuals 18 and older, and all profits from the event are going to support the non-profit organization Youth OUTright, WNC.

Banks Avenue Bar offers a full-service bar, with a variety of drink options including mimosas, and brunch will be catered by the popular Biscuit Head South. The show will include performances by an all-star cast of professional drag queens, with the charming and talented Katarina SynClaire as the host.

Youth OUTright, WNC, Inc. is a local 501(c)-3 organization whose mission is “to create a world in which all queer and trans youth are supported to realize their power and autonomy through self-determination. We help youth resist oppression by building community, healing, and growing together.”

Youth OUTright’s work includes programming for youth ages 11-24, training for youth-serving organizations, and advocacy for policies that protect Queer and Trans youth. Find out more information at their website.



“At Asheville Drag Brunch, we are committed to giving back to the community,” Go Henslee of Asheville Drag Brunch said. “We donate 100 percent of our profits to over 15 local nonprofit organizations including Beloved Asheville, Blue Ridge Pride, Healing Solutions Counseling, Loving Food Resources, Open Hearts Arts, Make a Wish Foundation, OUR Voice, Youth OUTright and more. By attending Katarina’s Saturday Cabaret, you’re not only supporting a great cause, but [you’re] also experiencing the best in local performers, restaurants and bars.”

Tickets are non-refundable, and bags and backpacks will be subject to search out of an abundance of safety. Parties of five or more must purchase tickets together to be seated together. You can purchase tickets for this event as well as see a variety of other fundraiser shows planned for the year at www.AshevilleDragBrunch.com.