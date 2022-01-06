Democratic New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted on Twitter New Year’s Eve that the GOP’s “creepy fixation” on “her women, & LGBT+ people” is the result of Republicans’ “deranged sexual frustrations.”



She made her comment in response to a tweet by Steve Cortes, former campaign advisor to Donald Trump. Cortes’ New Year’s Eve tweet showed a photo of Ocasio-Cortez and her boyfriend Riley Roberts in Miami, Florida dining maskless outdoors.



Cortes wrote, “If Leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn’t be frolicking in free (Florida).”

He added, “Her guy is showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals. O for 2…”



Cortes’ idiotic tweet has left many on both sides of the aisle scratching their head: Cortez and Roberts were maskless because they were eating. Also, they were outdoors, something that reduces the risk of contracting COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In response, Ocasio-Cortez re-tweeted Cortes’ tweet and added, “If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos.”



In a follow-up tweet, she wrote, “It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women, & LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird.”



Indeed, Republicans have long preoccupied themselves with regulating the genitals of women and LGBTQ people.



Most elected officials and members of the party have opposed contraceptives and women’s reproductive rights. They’ve supported sodomy laws that criminalize same-sex encounters between consenting adults and authored bills requiring public school coaches to examine children’s genitals in order to stop transgender students from playing sports or using restrooms that don’t correspond with their assigned gender at birth.



Until November, Cortes worked for Newsmax, one of a handful of right-wing cable networks that has claimed the 2020 election was stolen from Trump through some unidentified fraudulent method, which was clearly not the case. President Joe Biden took the electoral college with 306 votes, while Trump only captured 232. In the popular vote, Biden nixed Trump by more than seven million votes.



This story appears through the courtesy of our media partner LGBTQNation.