COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising in Mecklenburg County, but new boosters could soon be available to protect against the latest variant. EG.5, also referred to as “Eris,” is the newest omicron subvariant rapidly spreading nationwide, according to the World Health Organization.



Symptoms of EG.5 are similar to those caused by previous variants and include fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, fever, muscle aches, and loss of taste and smell, the WHO said. According to the World Health Organization, the variant currently “presents a low public health risk at a global level,” but health officials are monitoring it.



Moderna, Pfizer, and Novavax will offer new versions of their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters that will target the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant, CBS News reported. Experts say the shots will be effective against the EG.5 variant since the two are closely related.



Booster doses should be available in Charlotte by late September after the Food and Drug Administration approves them, a Mecklenburg County Health Department spokesperson told The Charlotte Observer in an email.



According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, rising COVID-19 virus particles in wastewater can be an early sign of community spread. At the Mallard Creek plant in Charlotte, an average of 15 million viral gene copies per person were recorded on July 4, according to the most recent data available from NCDHHS. By Aug. 5, that number climbed to 78 million.



As COVID-19 wastewater levels rise, so have the number of hospitalizations related to the virus. From July 30-Aug. 5, there were 48 COVID-related hospitalizations reported in Mecklenburg County, a 50 percent increase from the previous week, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Teens and adults are expected to be eligible for all three vaccines, and children as young as two years old will be eligible for one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, CBS reported.



Children as young as six months may require two or three doses for a complete regimen.



According to Pfizer, the following side effects have been reported in past vaccine versions. It is not clear if the new shots will cause the same symptoms. According to Pfizer, some of these symptoms, including fainting, irritability, fatigue, and vomiting, are particularly common in children.



Although the COVID international public health emergency was declared on May 5 to be over, the “WHO continues to urge Member States to maintain, not dismantle, their established COVID-19 infrastructure. It is crucial to sustain surveillance and reporting, variant tracking, and early clinical care provision,” the agency stated.



Mecklenburg County encourages the public to wear a mask, particularly a KN95 or N95 version, when close to others and wash their hands with soap and water frequently. If you feel sick, stay away from others, take an at-home test, and get treatment.



Health officials also recommend testing at home for those feeling sick, washing hands with soap and water more than usual, covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze, and cleaning surfaces often.



