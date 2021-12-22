2021 has been a pivotal year for QNotes, and we want to thank you for being loyal readers and supporters. Here are just a few of the highlights:

We announced our Google Innovation Challenge project to create a new online center for community, launching a year’s worth of work to develop and test the new website.

In March, we brought on new reporters to help deliver more daily content.

In June, we were named one of “5 LGBTQ+ News Outlets to Watch” by the Local Media Association.

From July to September, we hosted town halls and focus groups, where community members helped envision the future of QNotes.

In August, we launched the Carolinas LGBTQ Journalism Fund to support local writers.

We also kicked off the free distribution of a graphic novel with our partners at the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, featuring a story from David Aaron Moore with artist Gil Croy.

In September, we launched the brand new QnotesCarolinas.com as an online center for community, and we presented our work at the National LGBTQ Journalists Association annual conference.

Throughout the year, we introduced you to more than 20 local LGBTQ residents through our popular “Our People” feature.

We published 21 stories in our series, “Stories of Black LGBTQ Resilience and Economic Mobility,” 86 stories on local Arts & Culture, 20 features on local nonprofits, coverage of the affordable housing crisis from an LGBTQ perspective, and so much more.

We celebrated 35 years of serving the LGBTQ community in the Carolinas!!

Through all of this work, the needs of the local LGBTQ and allied community in the Carolinas is front and center. But, that also means that we need your help to keep going strong.

Your support has never been more important. If local LGBTQ news, views and community is important to you, please consider an end-of-year gift of any amount to support QNotes and local LGBTQ journalism.

Thank you,

Jim Yarbrough

Publisher, QNotes and QnotesCarolinas.com