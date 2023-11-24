On July 28, 1985, in Los Angeles, over 4,500 people attended the first ever HIV/AIDS walk with a goal of raising $100,000 for research into treatments and prevention. They were more than successful, raising $673,000 and ignited a movement to eradicate the disease.

Fast forward to the present day, where HIV/AIDS walks continue to be held across the country to help raise money for awareness organizations. While there is still no cure for HIV, treatments are now available and are proven to keep viral levels undetectable in people with HIV.

Qnotes has compiled a list of some of the largest HIV/AIDS walks and runs in the United States — from the largest walk in New York City to Charlotte’s own AIDS walk.

AIDS Walk New York

Known as the most participated AIDS walk in the U.S., AIDS Walk New York is hosted every year in Central Park and raises millions of dollars each year for Gay Men’s Health Crisis (GMHC) and other area HIV and AIDS services organizations. The New York City event started in 1986 as queer communities in Greenwich Village and Harlem were grappling with the emergence of HIV.

Since its beginning in 1986, it has grown to have tens of thousands of participants and has raised millions of dollars over the years. This year’s walk saw over 10,000 people and raised over $2.1 million for GMHC and other organizations. Next year’s event is slated to take place in the spring. A date has not been announced yet.

AIDS Walk Hampton Roads

Located on the Virginia coast, Hampton Roads is home to the HRVA Annual AIDS Walk, which is set to take place on December 2. The event was designed to highlight support services, education, and remind people with HIV there’s a space of healing and support.

Partners for this year’s event include Minority AIDS Support Services, Teens with a Purpose, East Virginia Medical School, LGBT Life Center, Urban League of Hampton Roads and the city of Virginia Beach.

This year’s event is slated to start at 10 a.m. on December 2 at 721 Fairfax Ave. (Andrews Hall) Norfolk, 23507.

AIDS Walk Charlotte

Charlotte is home to North Carolina’s largest HIV/AIDS walk — AIDS Walk Charlotte hosted by RAIN. Charlotte’s walk fundraiser started in 1997 and has raised $3.3 million since its inception. RAIN recently announced its 2024 walk, which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, at Truist Field. Charlotte’s event is unique, it’s a 30-minute-long walk and has no registration fee, with the goal of being accessible to all who wish to participate. Those interested in signing up can register for free at aidswalkclt.org.

Raleigh’s AIDS Walk and 5K Run

Raleigh’s annual AIDS Walk and 5K Run takes place every spring, welcoming hundreds of people who come into town to run in honor of people with HIV. This past year’s event happened at 7:45 a.m. on May 13 at William Peace University with a goal of raising $50,000 for Alliance of AIDS Services.

Sponsors for this year’s event included ViiV Healthcare, Gilead, Walgreens, Cisco and more.

Florence’s AIDSWalk

HopeHealth in Florence, South Carolina, hosts the annual AIDSWalk at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza, which opens to participants at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 2 this year. According to the event’s website, the non-competitive walk will also include door prizes, music by DJ Stylz, free to-go box lunch for participants, health screenings, and health information tables.

People can register by going to https://www.hope-health.org/event-list/aidswalk-2023.

AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5K Run

Atlanta is home to over 40,000 people with HIV, and every year the AHF Pharmacy hosts the AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5K Run. This year’s event surpassed the organization’s goal of raising $1 million for local AIDS service organizations, including AHF, AID Atlanta, Bridge of Light and more. This year’s festival was headlined by Grammy-award winning R&B sensation Ashanti, as well as featured fellow R&B singer Mya. Details for next year’s event haven’t been released at the time of publication.

Florida AIDS Walk and Music Festival

Fort Lauderdale is the home of Florida’s AIDS Walk and Music Festival, which is known for its star-studded performers and its ability to unite the community. A date for next year’s event has been set: March 9 at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Park. The walk, which is also a 5K, goes through Fort Lauderdale and comes back to the music festival, where participants can enjoy a celebrity performance after their race. This year’s headliner for the music festival is Flo Rida, known for his hit songs “Wild One” and “Low.” Previous headliners include Jessie J and Deborah Cox.