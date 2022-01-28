cover story

Trans Jeopardy contestant Amy Schneider loses to queer librarian after historic winning streak

Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider, the transgender woman who made history as the first woman to break a million dollars in winnings, lost last night to a queer librarian from Chicago. Schneider is the top female contestant in the show’s 38-year history. Rhone Talsma overtook Schneider after a tough game, allowing him to end her 40-game winning streak…

by Bil Browning

The Job Hunt: What to Expect when You’re Transgender

Over the years conversations on employment have run the gamut; from hiring trends to the wage gap between men and women. In recent years these discussions have included the LGBTQ community in a multitude of ways.  While the COVID-19 pandemic changes the landscape of just about every facet of our lives, employment hasn’t escaped its…

by L'Monique King

The NAACP Image Awards Announces Historic Number of Openly LGBTQ Nominees

The annual NAACP Image Awards announced several of their nominations January 18. This year is particularly significant because of the first-ever precedent-setting number of nominees from the LGBTQ community. Among them is Billy Porter, who has received several nominations, including Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for “Pose,” Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television) for his…

by David Aaron Moore

